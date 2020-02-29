***Live Updates*** South Carolina Primary Results

Biden counting on primary win in South Carolina to revive hopes
South Carolina holds the nation’s first-in-the-South presidential primary on Saturday.

7:26 PM: The Pundit-in-Chief’s take:

7:25 PM: A lot of joy but probably a lot more relief as well:

7:20 PM: Biden Campaign: “South Carolina Chooses Presidents.”

7:15 PM: Former VA Gov. Terry McAuliffe announces on CNN he is endorsing Biden and he’ll campaign with him in Virginia ahead of Super Tuesday. He says he’s worried about VA Reps Spanberger/Luria will lose their seats if Biden is not on the top of the ticket. He suggests Steyer, Klobuchar, Buttigieg should consider dropping out ahead of Super Tuesday. De facto Buttigieg surrogate David Axelrod not sure what to make of McAuliffe’s suggestion.

7:12 PM: Biden has Obama to thank:

7:10 PM: To steal from greatest basketball announcer who ever lived, though the SC primary was put in the refrigerator for Biden early (door’s closed, light’s out, the butter’s getting hard, the eggs are cooling, and the Jello is jiggling), the margin is going to matter. Sanders and Bloomberg campaigns will be hoping for a backdoor Sanders cover as the night goes on while Biden’s team is hoping this is a no-doubter.

7:00 PM: Polls closed in South Carolina. AP, CNN Projects Biden Victory Right After Polls Close. This would be Biden’s first win ever as a candidate.

6:30 PM: Good signs for Biden:

6:15 PM: Polls Close in South Carolina at 7 PM ET:

 

Clyburn seems fed up with Biden’s campaign being all over the map and making unforced error after the error with the gaffe-prone candidate not helping matters:

Delegate count so far (South Carolina awards 54):

Sanders Campaign: Medicare for All needed because of threats like Coronavirus:

Biden in North Carolina:

Bloomberg hitting Biden for not being an executive. In football, there are many coaches who always tend to be great coordinators but can’t handle being the head coach.

Warren getting key union support–Weingarten set to endorse Warren:

What will Steyer do if he performs poorly in South Carolina?

Buttigieg in Nashville:

Klobuchar:

Early Exit Polling:

Clyburn delivered for Biden. But Biden has to obliterate the “spread” to get maximum momentum going into Super Tuesday.

