Live Updates*** South Carolina Primary Results

South Carolina holds the nation’s first-in-the-South presidential primary on Saturday.

7:26 PM: The Pundit-in-Chief’s take:

Sleepy Joe Biden’s victory in the South Carolina Democrat Primary should be the end of Mini Mike Bloomberg’s Joke of a campaign. After the worst debate performance in the history of presidential debates, Mini Mike now has Biden split up his very few voters, taking many away! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020

An interesting nugget from preliminary exit polls in South Carolina, via my @ABC colleagues: Although Bloomberg isn't on the ballot in SC, the exits asked voters what they thought of him, and just 25% had a favorable view, based on these preliminary results. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 29, 2020

7:25 PM: A lot of joy but probably a lot more relief as well:

Scenes from the @JoeBiden #SCprimary2020 watch party where minutes ago the crowd erupted in applause when the former VP was announced the projected winner of the state’s primary contest #covering2020 pic.twitter.com/u73NyKhkfK — LaCrai Mitchell (@LaCraiMitchell) March 1, 2020

7:20 PM: Biden Campaign: “South Carolina Chooses Presidents.”

South Carolina chooses presidents. Now on to Super Tuesday where a little over 1/3 of the delegates needed to win the nomination are allocated. South Carolina has been heard, we are just getting started. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) March 1, 2020

South Carolina picks presidents. We now head into Super Tuesday with the momentum at our back, and the support of the diverse coalition that since 1992 has chosen the Democratic nominee for President. — Kate Bedingfield (@KBeds) March 1, 2020

7:15 PM: Former VA Gov. Terry McAuliffe announces on CNN he is endorsing Biden and he’ll campaign with him in Virginia ahead of Super Tuesday. He says he’s worried about VA Reps Spanberger/Luria will lose their seats if Biden is not on the top of the ticket. He suggests Steyer, Klobuchar, Buttigieg should consider dropping out ahead of Super Tuesday. De facto Buttigieg surrogate David Axelrod not sure what to make of McAuliffe’s suggestion.

7:12 PM: Biden has Obama to thank:

Opinion of candidates among SC black voters: Biden

Favorable 85%

Unfavorable 11% Sanders

Favorable 56%

Unfavorable 36% — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) March 1, 2020

7:10 PM: To steal from greatest basketball announcer who ever lived, though the SC primary was put in the refrigerator for Biden early (door’s closed, light’s out, the butter’s getting hard, the eggs are cooling, and the Jello is jiggling), the margin is going to matter. Sanders and Bloomberg campaigns will be hoping for a backdoor Sanders cover as the night goes on while Biden’s team is hoping this is a no-doubter.

7:00 PM: Polls closed in South Carolina. AP, CNN Projects Biden Victory Right After Polls Close. This would be Biden’s first win ever as a candidate.

T- 2 min until polls close in Columbia, SC, and the crowd at Biden’s party here already seems elated. Some remix of Wagon Wheel playing on the speaker. Area politicos predicting a good night for Biden. pic.twitter.com/ZlNgTpmDm4 — Sophie C. Vaughan (@SophieCVaughan1) February 29, 2020

CNN projects @JoeBiden will get a bare minimum of 14 out of South Carolina’s 54 delegates. We can safely expect he will ultimately get many more than that. #SC2020 — Jamie Lovegrove (@jslovegrove) March 1, 2020

6:30 PM: Good signs for Biden:

CNN early exit polls from South Carolina: Electorate today 55% African American, 29% over age 65 (vs 10% 18-29), and the most common ideological category was "moderate" at 40%. All these numbers are pretty good for Biden — Alexander Panetta (@Alex_Panetta) February 29, 2020

6:15 PM: Polls Close in South Carolina at 7 PM ET:

According to early exit polls, 43% of South Carolina Democrats say Biden is the candidate who best understands the concerns of racial and ethnic minorities, a number that increases to 55% among black voters, ahead of the other candidates. pic.twitter.com/KnxtcgFfIO — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 29, 2020

Favorability in prelim #SCprimary2020 exits:

Biden 75

Steyer 55

Warren 54

Sanders 53

Buttigieg 51

Klobuchar 44

Bloomberg (not on ballot) 25 — Rick Klein (@rickklein) February 29, 2020

Voters/caucus participants under 45 years old, per exit polls: IA: 45%

NH: 35%

NV: 36%

SC: 28% — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) February 29, 2020

Clyburn seems fed up with Biden’s campaign being all over the map and making unforced error after the error with the gaffe-prone candidate not helping matters:

Wow. @WhipClyburn to CNN’s @AnaCabrera today on @JoeBiden’s campaign: “I did not feel free to speak about it or to even deal with it inside because I had not committed to his candidacy… I'm all in and I’m not going to sit back idly and watch people mishandle this campaign.” pic.twitter.com/Y6AefxwxPI — Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) February 29, 2020

Delegate count so far (South Carolina awards 54):

Here's where the national delegate race stands as we wait for polls to close in South Carolina… Sanders currently leading Buttigieg by 19 and Biden by 30 Warren & Klobuchar also on the board but further behind pic.twitter.com/cawIzpLNN8 — Kabir Khanna (@kabir_here) February 29, 2020

Number to watch in the South Carolina results tonight: Does Bernie Sanders hit 15 percent statewide? If not, Biden could come close to overtaking Bernie in the delegate lead. 54 delegates at stake here. — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) February 29, 2020

Sanders Campaign: Medicare for All needed because of threats like Coronavirus:

Coronavirus shows the importance of @BernieSanders' Medicare for All. In a pandemic, you don't want people avoiding getting tested or treated because they can't afford a $3,000 medical bill. We're only as safe as the least insured person among us. Everyone has to be covered. pic.twitter.com/CrHQnlvf4U — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) February 29, 2020

Biden in North Carolina:

.@JoeBiden begins his Super Tuesday blitz in Raleigh, N.C. alongside Reps. @GKButterfield & @RepDavidEPrice and several hundred people. This is his second time rallying in N.C. since launching his bid for president. pic.twitter.com/2FySSq9kcg — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) February 29, 2020

Bloomberg hitting Biden for not being an executive. In football, there are many coaches who always tend to be great coordinators but can’t handle being the head coach.

In an interview this morning, I asked Bloomberg for the biggest difference between him and Biden. https://t.co/KcziiJ5AoJ His response: pic.twitter.com/J5UBSz44Hz — Tarini Parti (@tparti) February 29, 2020

Warren getting key union support–Weingarten set to endorse Warren:

NEWS: @AFTunion President Randi Weingarten will endorse Elizabeth Warren for president at a rally tonight in Houston, per a source familiar. Weingarten’s endorsement is in her personal capacity. https://t.co/FnOxewp02U — Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) February 29, 2020

What will Steyer do if he performs poorly in South Carolina?

Thank you for the support, @juviethegreat. South Carolina – don't forget to vote! https://t.co/LsMUmz82ta — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) February 29, 2020

Buttigieg in Nashville:

Over 3,000 people showed up to @PeteButtigieg’s Nashville rally. That’s more than double any Democratic candidate this cycle. It’s actually our state’s biggest crowd for a Democrat since Al Gore’s election night party in 2000. They planned this event fewer than 48 hours ago. pic.twitter.com/9ROK9HSRrg — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) February 29, 2020

Klobuchar:

Asked by @JasJWright where she needs to place today in South Carolina to bring back momentum into Super Tuesday, @amyklobuchar said, "My momentum going into Super Tuesday is coming off our results in the last few states, I don't pretend to think I'm gonna be number one in SC…" pic.twitter.com/7m5rjzm8et — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) February 29, 2020

Early Exit Polling:

SC EXIT POLL: Health care is most important issue for SC Dem voters today (39%). Then income inequality (21%), race relations (18%), climate (14%). Views are more divided in SC on Medicare for all (50% support, 44% oppose) than in IA, NH, NV. (Via Jen De Pinto, @CBSNews) — Cara Korte (@CaraKorte) February 29, 2020

More SC Dems want the next president to return to Barack Obama’s policies (51%) while roughly 3 in 10 want to change to more liberal policies. The % wanting a return to Obama policies is currently higher than it was in New Hampshire (40%) Meanwhile… — Cara Korte (@CaraKorte) February 29, 2020

From a list of candidate qualities, someone who can bring needed change (38%), tops the list followed by someone who can unite the country (27%), followed by a candidate who cares about me (24%). — Cara Korte (@CaraKorte) February 29, 2020

Clyburn delivered for Biden. But Biden has to obliterate the “spread” to get maximum momentum going into Super Tuesday.

When Clyburn endorsed Biden earlier this week, he said he made his decision to publicly endorse his support BECAUSE a constituent said she was waiting for his word before making a final decision about who to vote for today. https://t.co/1NZta7MlUn — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) February 29, 2020