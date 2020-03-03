Jacobin Magazine Calls for Elizabeth Warren to Drop Out

The progressive Jacobin Magazine called on Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) to drop out of the Democrat presidential primaries, contending that Warren’s campaign will only hurt Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) chances of becoming the nominee.

Jacobin contended that Elizabeth Warren’s continuing campaign for the Democrat nomination has only continued to hurt Sanders’ chance of becoming the nominee and that former Vice President Joe Biden has become the Democrat establishment’s pick to defeat the Vermont progressive. The magazine wrote:

Joe Biden has emerged as the Democratic establishment’s choice to stop Sanders — his two major rivals on the right of the party, Klobuchar and Buttigieg, dropped out and endorsed him. Biden is their champion not against Donald Trump, but the prospect of a progressive takeover of the party.

Warren served as one of the leading frontrunner candidates for months; however, on Tuesday night, she failed to take her home state of Massachusetts. Even worse, she placed third in the New England commonwealth.

The magazine contended that by dropping out of the race, Elizabeth Warren could “forge an alliance between her professional class base and Sanders’ working-class movement.”

Jacobin suggested that with Biden as the nominee:

Trump will have the perfect opening to run as a critic of Biden’s extensive and awful record on social security, trade, crime, and bankruptcy. Trump unveiled pieces of this strategy in his Super Bowl ad highlighting his work on criminal justice reform, signaling that he intends to hammer Biden for his devastating Reagan-era crime bills. … As to the fear that Warren’s voters would not go to Sanders — who better to make the argument for Bernie than Warren herself? There are no far-flung strategic reasons that are more pressing than the need form a united front against Biden and the politics and interests he represents.

“Warren has a historic opportunity to be one of the leaders in that fight. Let’s hope she doesn’t squander it,” Jacobin concluded.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.