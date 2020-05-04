Biden Enjoys Armed Protection While Fighting to Disarm Americans

Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden is enjoying the benefit of armed protection while campaigning on a platform of disarming his fellow Americans.

On March 17, 2020, Breitbart News reported Biden began receiving Secret Service protection. Not only does this mean he is surrounded by good guys 24 hours a day, but it also means he is protected with the very guns he is trying to take from average Americans.

For example, a source told Breitbart News the Secret Service will protect Biden with pistols, semiautomatic rifles–perhaps ARs and/or Sig Sauer MCX platform firearms–and that fully automatic firearms will most like be part of the equation too. The full-auto firearms often consist of submachine guns on a sling, which allows them to be carried out of sight under a jacket or coat.

Ironically, Biden is campaigning on banning the average man from owning rifles such as AR-15s, AK-47s, and Sig Sauer MCXs.

On August 6, 2019, Real Clear Politics posted video of CNN’s Anderson Cooper asking Biden, “So, to gun owners out there who say, well, a Biden administration means they’re going to come for guns?”

Biden answered, “Bingo. You’re right, if you have an ‘assault weapon.’ The fact of the matter is they should be illegal, period.”

He added:

Look, the Second Amendment doesn’t say you can’t restrict the kinds of weapons people can own. You can’t buy a bazooka. You can’t have a flame thrower. The guys who make these arguments are the people who say the tree of liberty is watered with the blood of patriots; we need the protection against the government. We need an F-15 for that. We need something well beyond whether or not you’re going to have an “assault weapon.”

But Biden is protected by the very weapons he says “should be illegal, period.” Moreover, he was protected by them during his eight years as vice president to Barack Obama.

When is the last time Joe Biden went out in public without armed security? But yet he doesn’t want you to be able to defend yourself and your family. He’s an out of touch elitist hypocrite. 📸: @bennyjohnson pic.twitter.com/1tNVZp3Z3D — NRA (@NRA) May 4, 2020

Also, the Secret Service is using standard-sized magazines in their rifles, i.e., which means 30 rounds. But Biden is campaigning to ban average Americans from having “20, 30, 40, 50 clips in a weapon.”

The bottom line–Biden lives behind layers of safety bolstered by guns that he says “should be illegal, period.” He is enjoying the benefits of those guns while working hard to be sure average Americans cannot own them.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.