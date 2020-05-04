The City of Miami Beach announced the closure of South Pointe Park just days after the city reopened parks with certain restrictions, citing thousands of violations issued over the last week.

“South Pointe Park is CLOSED until further notice. Friendly reminder that you MUST wear a face cover when enjoying any one of our open #MBParks,” the city announced on Monday:

#UPDATE: South Pointe Park is CLOSED until further notice. Friendly reminder that you MUST wear a face cover when enjoying any one of our open #MBParks. https://t.co/OeLibI7rwW pic.twitter.com/ajTF8X3sXb — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) May 4, 2020

Last week, Miami Beach reopened parks and marinas, but it did not go as planned, as officials reported hundreds of violations on the first day.

According to the rules, individuals visiting the parks must wear a face covering, maintain a social distance of six feet, avoid groups of ten or more, abide by the one-way pedestrian trails, and refrain from organized activities like group sports. Additionally, visitors are encouraged to limit their park visits to two hours.

The city’s website warns that strict enforcement of social distancing measures will be implemented “with penalties and fine.”

Thousands failed to abide by the restrictions. Miami Beach police issued 652 warnings on Wednesday alone for failing to adhere to the rules and wear a mask. Another 145 people were “removed from parks after closing time, and 23 social distance warnings were issued,” according to the Miami Herald. Officials issued another 899 mask violations the following day.

“Though the number is slightly higher than Wednesday, we did have additional rangers on staff,” Miami Beach spokesman Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said, according to the Miami Herald.

“Those who did not have a face cover simply left unless they cited they were exercising or had respiratory issues,” Rodriguez added.

The Miami Beach Police said park rangers issued 7,329 verbal warnings between Friday and Sunday.

“A majority of those were in South Pointe Park which is now closed,” the department added:

7,329 verbal warnings given by our Park Rangers between Friday and Sunday. A majority of those were in South Pointe Park which is now closed. 👉 https://t.co/8qvmTdYgBn https://t.co/cjrAqdnDYK — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) May 4, 2020

Although parks, with the exception of South Pointe Park, remain open, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said beaches will remain closed for the time being.

“We know what will happen if we open up our beaches. Tens of thousands of people will come,” Gelber told CNN over the weekend.

“It will look like spring break did at the beginning of March, which was obviously terrible, so we’re not going to rush into an exit of this pandemic,” he added.