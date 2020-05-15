A Pennsylvania resident attending Friday’s Reopen Pennsylvania protest at the state Capitol said Gov. Tom Wolf (D) is acting “like a dictator” and added that he has treated the U.S. Constitution like “toilet paper” during the crisis.

Kim Giambrone told Breitbart News that she came to the rally to express her grievances “peacefully” with Wolf. She tried to contact the governor through a variety of methods — writing, calling, and emailing — but has yet to receive a response.

He is not answering her for the “same reason he’s not answering the representatives in the Pennsylvania House and Senate,” she told Breitbart News Washington Political Editor Matthew Boyle.

“He’s acting like a dictator instead of an American-voted governor. For example, our colors are red, white, and blue. He thinks our colors are red, yellow, and green.”

“Furthermore, I wash my hands of tyranny,” she continued, adding that “governors can only be tyrannical if people allow them.”

“Do not allow your leaders to be tyrannical,” she urged her fellow Americans.

Giambrone said Wolf “absolutely” needs to address the people and their concerns.

“Because it’s we the people, not we the virus. All I hear is about what the virus is going to dictate. No. We the people dictate. And we the representatives of the people dictate. We don’t have one ultimate dictator at all. And there’s way more than six feet between Americans and their unalienable rights right now. That is not right. That is not constitutional,” she continued, telling Breitbart News that Wolf has used the U.S. Constitution like “toilet paper” during the crisis.

“We’re no longer known for independence or constitution hall,” she said, holding a sign reading, “ No More Pennsylvania Pretzel Logic.”

“They’re closed. Now we’re known for Pennsylvania pretzel logic. That’s embarrassing to the world.”

She added that leaders cannot handle the crisis like a “socialist, communist country” and blasted Wolf’s behavior.

“We have economic freedoms and liberties you are taking away and threatening to permanently take away now because of a virus,” she said. “That’s tyrannical.”

“Telling people they can’t say goodbye to a loved one who is dying? That’s tyrannical,” she declared. “Telling me my job is not essential means activism is absolutely essential.”