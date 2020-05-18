The Scottsdale, Arizona, homeowner who shot and killed an alleged naked home intruder in his child’s bedroom responded to the incident by saying, “God bless America and the Second Amendment.”

On May 15, 2o2o, Breitbart News reported the homeowner was outside on his property when his dog barked, alerting him that someone had entered his house.

The homeowner then went inside and discovered an alleged naked intruder was in one of the children’s rooms and “holding a large piece of wood.” The homeowner claimed the suspect acted in a “threatening manner” and charged at him, at which time the homeowner shot and killed him.

Fox News identified the homeowner as Aaron LaTowsky. He stressed he had a duty that night to protect his wife, children, nanny, and family dog.

LaTowsky talked of coming face-to-face with the suspect at the very moment that the suspect was allegedly coming toward him: “He basically was lunging at me, so it was very quick. He had his hands in the air. I could see something dark or black coming at me, and again it was very, very close, so I fired almost immediately.”

He and his family have never suffered a break-in before, but that they live prepared in case such an event occurred.

LaTowsky added, “God Bless America and the Second Amendment. Glad I was able to protect my family. God bless the police for coming so quick to take care of us.”

