For the third time, Joe Biden was forced to battle birds during a campaign livestream on Monday.

Bloomberg reported:

Joe Biden emerged from his basement studio, as many Democrats have demanded, to do a livestream Monday near his garden. And he was almost drowned out by honking geese. Even before Biden began to speak to an AAPI Victory Fund livestream, the honking of a Canada goose came across the video feed.

“You’re going to hear, there’s a pond on the other side of my property here, a lot of Canadian geese,” he said. “If you hear them honking away, they’re cheering, that’s what they’re about.”

Watch:

During an event with Govs. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI), Phil Murphy (D-NJ), and Ned Lamont (D-CT), Biden lost his train of thought and had to excuse the honking geese in the background.



He said they were “trying to get away from the virus.”

Just days earlier, he had a similar problem with other birds:

