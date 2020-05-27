Donald Trump: ‘OBAMAGATE MAKES WATERGATE LOOK LIKE SMALL POTATOES!’

President Donald Trump continued Wednesday to raise questions about former President Barack Obama spying on his campaign during the 2016 election.

“OBAMAGATE MAKES WATERGATE LOOK LIKE SMALL POTATOES!” he wrote on Twitter in all-caps.

The president previewed new information that proved the Obama administration spied on him, adding to claims he has made publicly before:

“New papers make CLEAR that the Obama Administration SPIED, in an unprecedented manner, on the Trump Campaign and beyond, and even on the United States Senate,” he wrote.

Trump spent Tuesday night retweeting news and information on Twitter about the Russia “hoax” investigation as Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grennell spent his last day declassifying new documents about the case.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany suggested the newly confirmed Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe could release more information about the tactics used by the FBI and the Obama administration to spy on Trump’s campaign.

“This President has overseen an ODNI (Office of the Director of National Intelligence) that has given the American people a lot of information that I think they’re entitled to see,” she said during a press briefing. “And one of the things the President has asked for is, where are the 302s — the summaries of that interview with Michael Flynn?”

