Protesters lit several American flags on fire on Friday evening in front of the White House in Washington, DC, where they protested the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Monday.

“This is our First Amendment right, man. We are law students; we can do this,” one protester can be heard saying in an exclusive video by Breitbart News, while several protesters gathered around an American flag as they prepared to set it on fire.

Meanwhile, chants of “hands up, don’t shoot” could be heard in the background.

At one point, a protester appeared to pour some type of flammable liquid over the American flag before lighting it, which then caused the flag to be engulfed in flames.

A protester then waved the burning flag in front of the police, who stood behind a barricade in front of the White House.

“Fuck the police. You heard it here first, man,” said one protester.

“He ain’t do nothing wrong,” added another protester, likely in reference to George Floyd, who died on Monday after former police officer Derek Chauvin was seen on video pressing his knee onto Floyd’s neck.

Video footage of the protest in front of the White House on Friday also showed the grass burning, which protesters used as a type of makeshift bonfire to light additional American flags on fire while other protesters cheered in the background.

On Friday, the state of Minnesota announced that Chauvin has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

