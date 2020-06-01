Gretchen Whitmer Avoids Condemning Rioters Who Vandalized Her Office

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday morning surveyed the damage after rioters attacked her office and businesses in downtown Lansing late Sunday; she did not, however, condemn the agitators.

WLNS spotted a disheveled Whitmer on the street, and in her first statement since the incident, she lamented that protesters did not adhere to her idea of creating areas for “peaceful demonstrations.”

“There were certainly a lot of demonstrators who peacefully protested, who were organizing and focused on solving problems,” Whitmer told WLNS.

“And then there were others that I think who came in under the guise of supporting that but where [sic] actually more intent on creating harm and I think that undermines the work that we need to in this country and I’m hopeful we don’t see more of it.”

Looking exasperated, Whitmer said, “We’re working our way through a global pandemic, we had a 500 year flood on top of it, and of course this is years in the making of abuse and sadness.”

She continued, “And so I think the prevailing reaction is sadness and it’s got to be determination. We owe it to everyone in this state and in this country to do better.”

Whitmer, who is on Joe Biden’s shortlist for the vice presidential nomination, did not say anything about the rioters who vandalized her office.

The George Romney Building — named after Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-UT) father, a former governor — suffered damage after agitators broke several windows and sprayed graffiti on pillars on Sunday:

Vandalism at the Romney Building. pic.twitter.com/v3wtA1JGDm — Mikenzie Frost (@MikenzieFrost) June 1, 2020

WILX reporter Seth Wells followed the rioters as at least one smashed windows with a metal pipe:

Things are escalating badly in downtown Lansing. I tried to stay at a safe distance but things are getting dangerous. @wilxTV pic.twitter.com/khvAV2Ijyf — Seth Wells (@SethTVSports) June 1, 2020

State police in riot gear soon later appeared:

Law enforcement are now guarding the Romney. https://t.co/ZbxdLjxnx8 pic.twitter.com/QhHOEOq8KO — Mikenzie Frost (@MikenzieFrost) June 1, 2020

The governor did not say anything publicly on Sunday after the attack occurred.

Whitmer also did not chastise rioters for violating her social distancing orders, which she did when peaceful “Reopen” protesters descended on Lansing a couple of weeks ago.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube. Follow him on Twitter and like him on Facebook.