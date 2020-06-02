Donald Trump Honors Former Police Captain David Dorn — Shot, Killed by Rioters

President Donald Trump paid respects on Tuesday to former Police Captain David Dorn, age 77, who was shot and killed by rioters.

“Our highest respect to the family of David Dorn, a Great Police Captain from St. Louis, who was viciously shot and killed by despicable looters last night,” Trump wrote. “We honor our police officers, perhaps more than ever before. Thank you!”

Authorities found Dorn shot dead on the sidewalk in front of Lee’s Pawn & Jewelry at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

No arrests have been made.

Dorn had a history of dedication to disadvantaged youth and was a role model for young men and women going into law enforcement, according to colleagues.

“Many of us, the other officers, looked up to him,” St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said to the Associated Press. “Was very well-liked, very pleasant. And his wife still works here. So a very sad time for our agency. We will honor him.”