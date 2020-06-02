More than 400 looters arrested in New York City, New York, riots this week will be immediately freed from jail thanks to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D-NY) “bail reform” policy that eliminated bail for many nonviolent and violent crimes.

As riots rage on in New York City — and Mayor Bill de Blasio has refused to deploy the U.S. National Guard — hundreds of looters arrested for burglarizing shops and stores are set to be immediately freed back onto the streets.

The New York Times noted that more than 400 people in New York City have been arrested for looting commercial businesses. Almost all of them will likely be released from jail immediately after their arraignments in court.

Cuomo’s bail reform law, implemented at the beginning of the year, eliminated bail for a number of nonviolent and violent crimes — including for suspects accused of second-degree manslaughter, aggravated vehicular assault, third-degree assault, promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child, criminally negligent homicide, aggravated vehicular homicide, and about 100 other crimes.

Those arrested for looting are likely to be charged with 3rd-degree burglary of a commercial building, a class D felony that no longer requires the suspect to pay any bail to be released from police custody.

In March, New York City Police Department (NYPD) officials said that in the first 58 days of the year, close to 500 suspects who would have been kept locked up in jail if not for the new bail reform laws had been rearrested for committing an additional 846 crimes. Nearly 300 of these crimes included murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny, and grand larceny auto.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.