Exclusive — Ted Cruz to Condemn Antifa Assault on America

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) will condemn the Antifa violence across the country as a terrorist assault on America during a Senate floor speech on Wednesday, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

Cruz plans to condemn the Antifa violence across the country that arose across the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd. The speech will focus on how law-abiding police officers have risked their lives to keep the peace during the peaceful protests and riots in the last week.

In a video Breitbart News exclusively obtained, Cruz said that Antifa “took advantage of this crisis to wrongly paint the peaceful protesters as being violent.”

Cruz’s coming floor speech follows as the Texas conservative called for a hearing in the Constitution subcommittee of the Senate Judiciary Committee to investigate Antifa.

President Donald Trump declared Antifa a domestic terror organization recently.

“The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization,” Trump wrote on Sunday.

Sens. Cruz and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) introduced a resolution in 2019, calling for Trump to designate Antifa as a terrorist organization.

“The violence instigated and carried out by Antifa and other similar groups in connection with the rioting is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly,” the president wrote.

“Antifa has once again proven that it is a terrorist organization led by hateful radicals,” Cruz charged on Tuesday. “I will convene a hearing of the Constitution Subcommittee in the coming weeks on how we can hold Antifa and its members criminally responsible for their violence, rioting, and looting”:

Antifa has once again proven that it is a terrorist organization led by hateful radicals. I will convene a hearing of the Constitution Subcommittee in the coming weeks on how we can hold antifa and its members criminally responsible for their violence, rioting, and looting. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 2, 2020

Lauren Aronson, a spokesperson for Cruz, told Breitbart News in an exclusive comment, “Sen. Cruz has long called for Antifa to be properly identified for what they are: domestic terrorists. Antifa is a hateful, intolerant, terrorist group whose only goal is to take advantage of this crisis and incite violence, when many protestors are peacefully exercising their First Amendment rights in response to George Floyd’s horrific death. Today Sen. Cruz will condemn the violence we’re seeing in our cities as a terrorist assault on America that cannot be tolerated. It’s time to hold Antifa and other terrorist groups accountable and stop the violence.”