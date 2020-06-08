Exclusive Photos: Open Borders Rioters Vandalize California ICE Facility

A group of open borders activists turned violent at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) processing center in Adelanto, California on Sunday.

About 300 protestors showed up at the building, which is facilitated by the GEO Group, with Mexican flags and signs demanding the release of illegal aliens held in ICE custody.

Despite local police being on the scene, sources told Breitbart News that officers stood by as the protesters launched rocks at the building and employees’ vehicles. Protesters also wrote “F*ck ICE” across the building and burned an American flag.

The protesters smashed windows at the ICE facility and apparently vandalized 44 vehicles on the facility’s grounds. Another three San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office vehicles were vandalized by protesters.

“The safety of our employees and those entrusted to our care is our highest priority,” a GEO Group spokesperson told Breitbart News. “Unfortunately, the dishonest narrative and lies that are being spread about the services our company provides on behalf of the federal government continue to lead to the endangerment of our employees, as witnessed yesterday.”

“While we support peaceful protests and the constitutional right to free speech, our employees — who are on the front lines caring for all those in our facilities — should never be met with acts of violence,” the spokesperson said.

Open borders protesters have consistently vandalized ICE facilities across the United States, demanding illegal aliens be released from custody. Last year, activists splashed fake blood on a Florida ICE facility and blocked employees from entering the building.

In 2018, “abolish ICE” protesters targeted agents in the city of Portland, Oregon, shouting racial slurs at Hispanic and black ICE agents, as Breitbart News reported. The protesters videotaped themselves beheading a doll of President Trump using a guillotine.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.