7 People Shot in 6 Hours on Monday in Democrat-Controlled St. Louis

AWR Hawkins

Seven people were shot during a six-hour time frame Monday in Democrat-controlled St. Louis.

KSDK reports that the shootings started with an apparent murder-suicide around 5 p.m. Monday. A 51-year-old was shot in the leg just before 6:30 p.m., and a 20-year-old was shot around 7:15 p.m.

A 28-year-old was shot in the head just after 8 p.m., and a 24-year-old “who was shot in the thigh arrived at an area hospital” at 10 p.m.

A 26-year-old “was shot in the face and groin” at the close of the six-hour time frame. He was conscious when transported to the hospital.

Breitbart News reported that 21 people were shot, six fatally, the weekend of June 5-7, 2020, in St. Louis. KSDK reported that the shooting began at 12:50 a.m. Friday, June 5, and ended Sunday, June 7, around 10:30 p.m.

