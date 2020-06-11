Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley on Thursday apologized for accompanying President Donald Trump on his walk to St. John’s Episcopal Church earlier June.

“My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics,” Milley said in a statement. “As a commissioned uniformed officer, it was a mistake that I have learned from, and I sincerely hope we all can learn from it.”

