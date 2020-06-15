$14 Million: Campaign Smashes Online Fundraising Records for Donald Trump’s Birthday

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee announced Monday they had raised $14 million in online fundraising in just 24-hours on the president’s birthday.

“Quite a birthday gift for Donald Trump yesterday!” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale wrote on social media, sharing the numbers from a Fox News report. “Biggest single-day ONLINE fundraising total ever – $14 million.”

Trump turned 74 on Sunday.

Quite a birthday gift for @realDonaldTrump yesterday! Biggest single-day ONLINE fundraising total ever – $14 million. That’s grassroots support that Sleepy @JoeBiden can only dream of. The enthusiasm gap is real and it is wide!#MakeAmericaGreatAgain!https://t.co/WRhOrNzOmD — Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 15, 2020

The Trump Make America Great Again Committee (TMAGAC) also participated in the fundraising effort.

The Biden campaign continues struggling to close the funding gap with President Trump.

Biden and the Democratic National Committee raised more than $60 million in April but were bested by the Trump campaign and the RNC which raised $61.7 million in the same month.

Republicans have over $255 million in cash on hand, nearly $187 million more than Biden and the DNC.

“That’s grassroots support that Sleepy @JoeBiden can only dream of,” Parscale wrote. “The enthusiasm gap is real and it is wide!”