Politicians React to Google’s Demonetization Threat to the Federalist, ZeroHedge

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 09: In this photo illustration, The Google logo is projected onto a man on August 09, 2017 in London, England. Founded in 1995 by Sergey Brin and Larry Page, Google now makes hundreds of products used by billions of people across the globe, from YouTube and …
Leon Neal/Getty Images
Robert Kraychik

Elected officials reacted to Google’s threat of demonetization of the Federalist, which would restrict ad revenues to the news media outlet. Sean Davis, co-founder of the Federalist, spoke with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson on Tuesday’s edition of the latter’s eponymous TV program, describing coordination between NBC, Google, and a foreign left-wing organization in Europe.

NBC worked with the Center for Countering Digital Hate, an organization that smears conservative websites — including Breitbart News — while advocating digital boycotts and blacklists against them.

Rep. Josh Hawley (R-MO) noted Google’s application of a standard to the Federalist that it does not apply to itself.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) noted Google’s opposition to the Federalist’s characterization of protests, riots, and unrest following the death of George Floyd.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) highlighted Google’s capacity to censor information given the company’s domination of online advertising.

Donald Trump Jr., President Donald Trump’s eldest son, called for Republicans to investigate Google as an “out of control monopoly” using its monopoly of the flow of information to advance left-wing politics.

Breitbart News reported that NBC’s Adele-Momoko Fraser thanked two foreign non-profit organizations for their “collaboration” in urging Google to demonetize the Federalist.

As of this article’s publication, Alphabet Inc., which owns Google, is valued at $985 billion. Its market capitalization is the third-highest of all companies in the world.

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.