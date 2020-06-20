Joe Biden’s (D) infamous “you ain’t black” comment was “bigoted” and “offensive” toward both black Republicans and Democrats, Paris Dennard, GOP senior communications adviser for Black American Affairs, told Breitbart News on Saturday.

Breitbart News, on the scene of President Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, spoke to Dennard about the upcoming election and Joe Biden’s controversial past, including the former vice president’s recent comment, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

“The best line about that came from Bob Johnson, who’s the founder of Black Entertainment Television. He said Joe Biden should spend the rest of his campaign apologizing to every black person that he meets because it was not only offensive, it was a bigoted thing to say,” Dennard said.

“It wasn’t only offensive to Black Republicans. It was offensive to black Democrats [and] any free-thinking, independent-minded person who doesn’t want to buy what Joe Biden is selling from his basement in quarantine. Joe Biden is the last person to lecture the black community on anything, given his record,” he continued, adding that the remark could be viewed as an “act of voter suppression because he knows that the black community is being positively impacted by this president.”

“So he’s trying to stop people from wanting to vote and be open and honest about what this man is doing,” he added.

Dennard encouraged the black community to “have an open heart and open mind to what this president has done — not what Joe Biden didn’t do for the 44 years he had to lead – which he didn’t” as the general election draws closer.

“Let’s have an honest conversation about the contrast of records. Joe Biden led to the mass incarceration of black men that look just like me with the 1994 Crime Bill, and because of President Trump, we have criminal justice reform.”

“You have Joe Biden who proudly palled around with segregationists and worked with them to do things that, I think, were bigoted and racist and was proud to do it and he still says and does racist and bigoted things today,” he continued. “President Trump has a record of achievement for the black community that is unprecedented for any Democrat or Republican.”

“The facts don’t lie,” he added. “The promises made to our community have been promises kept.”