Tensions Reportedly Escalating Outside of President Trump’s Tulsa Rally

Tensions have been escalating outside of the venue of President Trump’s Tulsa rally as Black Lives Matter protesters take to the streets marching, shouting, and in some cases, confronting the president’s supporters.

Several videos show Black Lives Matter demonstrators gathering in the area near the president’s rally, attempting to engage with Trump supporters while marching, shouting, and attempting to block entrances to the event.

The tensions began to build well before the president took the stage at the BOK Center, as several videos on social media show:

CHAOS: Protesters take over street outside Trump rally Tulsa https://t.co/StCUBjgHF4 — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 21, 2020

Protestors are mocking and assaulting Trump supporters outside the rally in Tulsa pic.twitter.com/0NDSmKlQB0 — Barrett Wilson (@BarrettWilson6) June 21, 2020

Police have shut down this entrance to the Trump rally due to presence of BLM protesters. Police now trying to move protesters back to reopen the gate pic.twitter.com/kGy5NRkMUR — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 20, 2020

Two men get into a screaming match at Tulsa Trump Rally after BLM decided to protest in area reserved for Trump supporters pic.twitter.com/3Kz1yxQpWK — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 20, 2020

Prior to this, two separate BLM protests converged at alternate Trump rally entrance. Cheers erupted as the two protests became one. pic.twitter.com/R92lYoigPI — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 21, 2020

BLM March currently making its way down street near Trump rally pic.twitter.com/xzFip1Vjsk — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 20, 2020

Trump supporters respond to BLM protesters blocking in and crowding entrances to Trump rally pic.twitter.com/rqK7FzjXwo — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 21, 2020

TENSION RISES: tensions between protesters at trump rally Tulsa are beginning to rise pic.twitter.com/yJhrpYwFKs — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) June 21, 2020

BLM protester viciously antagonizing Trump supporters outside Tulsa Trump Rally pic.twitter.com/ItZxTv8pwo — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) June 21, 2020

BREAKING: BLM protesters throw substances on Trump Supporter outside of Trump rally in Tulsa pic.twitter.com/K1s9S27AF9 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) June 21, 2020

Overhead view of Tulsa Trump rally entrance that has now been overtaken by BLM protesters pic.twitter.com/5cnT5UjWPY — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 20, 2020

As hundreds of anti-Trump activists arrive at west gate of #TrumpTulsaRally, National Guardsman basically just went behind the gate and closed it. Area is currently cop-free. pic.twitter.com/mr5EARps6Y — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) June 21, 2020

There are mounting concerns of tense clashes between Trump supporters and protesters as the president wraps up the rally and Trump supporters exit the BOK Center:

Police in Tulsa need to establish a separation perimiter outside the Trump rally NOW before the people inside begin coming out and running into the protesters that have taken over the street — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 21, 2020

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum originally issued a curfew for the days leading up to the rally — and immediately after its end — after receiving reports from law enforcement of “individuals from organized groups who have been involved in destructive or violent behavior in other states” planning to “travel to the City of Tulsa for purposes of causing unrest in and around the rally.”