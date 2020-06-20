President Trump said individuals who burn the American flag should have to spend a year in prison during a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

On Saturday, Trump suggested that Congress take up legislation — that would also require a Constitutional Amendment — to make burning the American flag a criminal act punishable by one year in prison.

“Two days ago, leftist radicals in Portland, Oregon, ripped down a statue of George Washington and wrapped it in an American flag and set the American flag on fire,” Trump said.

“And you know, we ought to do something, Mr. Senators … we ought to come up with legislation that if you burn the American flag, you go to jail for one year,” Trump said, pointing to Senators James Lankford (R-OK) and Jim Inhofe (R-OK).

“We should have legislation that if somebody wants to burn the American flag and stomp on it, but just burn it, they go to jail for one year,” Trump said.

Last year, Trump supported legislation by Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) that would prohibit flag burning by passing a constitutional amendment. The legislation has stalled in Congress.

