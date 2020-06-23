MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell and Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) were on the streets of Washington, D.C., on Tuesday when they were nearly attacked by an autonomous zone protester.

The incident, which was captured on video by the Daily Caller’s Henry Rodgers, shows Mitchell and Holmes Norton walking down 16th Street NW for an interview when an unidentified protester runs up behind them in what appears to be an attempted assault.

Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) and Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton almost attacked: pic.twitter.com/Y1ph336GHI — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 23, 2020

As the protester is wrangled by other individuals nearby, Holmes Norton turned and asked, “Where’s the police when you need them?”

Once the incident is calmed, both Mitchell and Holmes Norton continue walking in an attempt to find a safer place to film.

Protests around the country after the death of George Floyd have evolved into a nationwide, far-left effort to defund police forces. As Holmes Norton and Mitchell walked along the street, several flyers and t-shirts were nearby that stated, “Defund the Police.”

On Monday, protesters in D.C. attempted to establish their own “Black House Autonomous Zone” (BHAZ) after they had knocked down a statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park. St. John’s Episcopal Church was vandalized as “BHAZ” was spray-painted onto its pillars.