On Tuesday, a leftist agitator announced the time and date of a planned destruction of the Emancipation Memorial in Washington, DC, while being cheered on by political allies. “We are going to show up and wake these rich white people up,” shouted the aspiring vandal through a bullhorn while wearing a mask lowered to his chin.

The Emancipation Memorial is a bronze statue depicting Abraham Lincoln freeing a shackled black slave.

The left-winger promised, “Thursday at 7 p.m., we tearing this motherfucker down!”

The left-wing agitator said, “Our team today — well some my numbers out here — we don’t want to tear down the statue today. … We don’t want to do it today. We are going to be doing it on Thursday at 7 p.m. … So we are going to be out here. We want you to share it.”

The agitator invited onlookers to follow an Instagram account titled @thefreedomneighborhood.

“We want you to get involved. We want you to donate any way you can to help us get supplies, to get all this done, so we can do even bigger, advanced, and other areas,” the agitator added.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s home will be targeted by unspecified activism, claimed the leftist. “We are trying to be at the Supreme Court and to send us there. We’re trying to be at Mitch McConnell’s house,” he stated.

Despite the repeated use of the pronoun “we” in his pronouncements, the left-winger was seemingly alone.

