Portland Police: Protesters Tried to Burn Down Precinct with Officers Inside While Setting Up Autonomous Zone

Chaos erupted in Portland, Oregon, early Friday morning as demonstrators took to the streets in a demonstration that turned violent, hallmarked by looting, vandalism, and arson.

Tensions were high in Portland as demonstrators gathered for a protest marking the one-month anniversary of George Floyd’s death. Activists reportedly attempted to construct their own “autonomous” zone, as authorities declared an unlawful assembly. The protest descended into the streets, dominated by arson, looting, and mass vandalism. The Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct faced the brunt of the wrath, with Portland Police confirming that protesters set the North Precinct, and surrounding structures, ablaze. Rioters also looted a least one business and vandalized others.

Protesters dispersed early Friday morning, according to Portland Police, which added that “arrests have been made” and confirmed “non-life-threatening” injuries in relation to the riots:

PPB City-Wide Response Continues After Protestors Lit Fires At North Precinct And Surrounding Structures. At Least One Business Has Been Looted. Avoid The Area From MLK, Ainsworth To Alberta. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 26, 2020

Arrests Have Been Made. Officers Are Now Securing Businesses That Were Vandalized And Looted In The King Neighborhood. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 26, 2020

It Appears Protestors Have Dispersed. Officers Are Still Assessing Damage. There Are Non Life Threatening Injuries Relating To This Incident. News Release To Follow. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 26, 2020

KOIN reported:

According to police, the north side of the North Precinct was set ablaze around 2:15 a.m. In response, officers used CS gas to disperse the crowd — a few canisters of which were thrown back at police by some protesters. Earlier in the night, demonstrators reportedly attempted to create an autonomous zone outside the precinct before an unlawful assembly was declared. Police say several businesses were looted overnight after windows were smashed and more fires were set. Although it is not confirmed which business was looted, Top to Bottom on NE MLK Boulevard had restoration crews out early Friday morning installing new windows and clearing debris. A nearby bank is believed to have been vandalized as well.

Further down MLK at NE Jarrett, we found the looted business. Crews are cleaning up the shattered glass and starting to board up windows. Police say it was the work of protesters in NE Portland overnight #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/DitlXEj4Ja — Dan McCarthy (@DanMcKATU) June 26, 2020

Videos posted by journalist Andy Ngo show rioters vandalizing property, setting fires, and appearing to spray paint a security camera outside of the North Precinct. Ngo also reported that members of Antifa were attempting to steal barriers to create their own “autonomous” zone:

Antifa & BLM rioters have amassed outside the @PortlandPolice North Precinct. They’re vandalizing the property. Here, they spray paint the security camera to cheers and applause from the mob. Police are observing but not responding. pic.twitter.com/JML6wbrWxa — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2020

Antifa rioters have brought barricades & stolen property to build walls outside Portland Police North Precinct. They're occupying the space & trying to recreate another autonomous zone like the one they did outside Ted Wheeler's condo. A separate mob is demonstrating downtown. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2020

Antifa rioters are using cars to fortify barriers around their new "autonomous zone" by the @PortlandPolice North Precinct. They've also established a "quiet strip" for comrades to sleep. pic.twitter.com/Q3fSvdWnhJ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2020

Police officers are about a block away from the antifa occupied area at the Portland Police North Precinct. Many rioters have brought out their shields & are wearing protective gear. They've set up "mutual aid" tables like in CHAZ where one can get water + other supplies. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2020

Antifa rioters in north Portland are throwing things into their street fire to make it grow bigger. @PortlandPolice stand back and watch from a distance. Rioters have a huge banner that reads, “Every city, every town, burn the precinct to the ground.” pic.twitter.com/khHrL0gfBj — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2020

North Portland looks like a war zone right now. Antifa militants tried to establish an autonomous zone outside the @PortlandPolice North Precinct. They then started fires in the street. pic.twitter.com/dDar43Lvl7 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2020

More footage of the antifa riot in north Portland earlier today. They started fires, smashed buildings, looted and vandalized. pic.twitter.com/Z9Q6SoQBaK — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2020

Antifa militants occupied an attempted “autonomous zone” around the @PortlandPolice North Precinct last night. They barricaded off the area with stolen property. They sprayed extremist messages on the building calling for police to be murdered. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/WqCMlJwjCB — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2020

Photos of the aftermath of last night’s violent antifa riot & arson attacks at & near the @PortlandPolice North Precinct. They sprayed graffiti saying, “Protests are effective when they are expensive” and “Capitalism kills.” pic.twitter.com/Qad63paIg1 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2020

KATUNews’s Dan McCarthy confirmed that four arrests were made. Police also say that protesters were trying to barricade officers in the building and burn it down:

Police also said that protesters were trying to put up fencing between the North precinct and the Boys and Girls Club. Police say they administered tear gas after mortars and paintball rounds were fired towards them. Multiple officers reportedly suffered injuries #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/bowjzf3SyB — Dan McCarthy (@DanMcKATU) June 26, 2020

Last week, protesters in Portland toppled a statue of George Washington, the nation’s first president, and draped it in a burning American flag:

Vandals wrote “Murder,” “Fuck Cops,” “BLM,” “White Fragility,” and “You’re on Native Land” on the statue and its base.

The demonstrations come as civil unrest continues to dominate the streets in several U.S. cities, as protesters topple statues in the name justice.