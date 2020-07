Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms (D) announced Monday that she has tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus.

“COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive,” Bottoms wrote on Twitter.

COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive. — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) July 6, 2020

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.