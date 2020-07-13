Portland Protester Taunts Officer: ‘I Hope Someone Kills Your Whole F**king Family’

Hannah Bleau

A protester in Portland, Oregon, told a police officer she hopes someone “kills your whole fucking family” and that “someone burns down your precinct with all y’all inside.”

Chaos erupted in Portland yet again over the weekend as angry demonstrators took to the streets as part of a greater effort to drain the city of resources. Tensions rose early Sunday as one protester was caught on camera hurling obscenities at authorities clearing out the area.

“Fuck off, you bitch,” she screamed as authorities urged her to move forward. “I’m disabled, I can’t walk [inaudible],” she objected as officers pushed her forward with night sticks.After matching pace with the officers, the woman turned and said calmly, “I hope someone kills your whole fucking family,” flashing a large grin.

Protesters reportedly attempted to set the North precinct on fire last month and barricade officers inside — an attempt followed by days of additional arson, looting, and violence.

Days later, Portland protesters targeted cops again, throwing baseball-sized rocks and hurling commercial-grade fireworks at officers while launching mortars toward the federal courthouse.

Officers moved to clear out part of downtown Portland near the Justice Center early Monday morning, which has remained a target of demonstrators over the last several weeks, after warning demonstrators to refrain from lighting fires.

“Portland Police are securing the area near SW 3rd Ave and SW Main St because of a fire. Smoke is entering the Justice Center creating a hazard for all persons inside,” Portland Police said.

“Anyone in the area move so members Portland Fire & Rescue may safely extinguish the fire. Move away now,” the department added:

Portland businesses have lost at least $23 million since the recent weeks of violent protests rocking the city following the May 25 death of George Floyd.

“It is really unprecedented in Portland’s history. We are now in our sixth week of these events, and we’re always hopeful that we’re winding down,” Portland Police Bureau Deputy Chief Chris Davis said of the protests.

“We’ve never seen this intensity of violent, focused criminal activity over this long of a period of time,” he added.

