Suspect Seeking Drug Money Shot by Elderly Homeowner

An elderly Macon County, North Carolina, homeowner shot and wounded an alleged suspect Saturday night who was one of three home intruders trying to get money to buy drugs.

WLOS reports a female suspect allegedly knocked on the homeowner’s door, but when he answered a man stepped up and allegedly tried to force his way in.

The homeowner shot the male suspect, causing both suspects to flee.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office reported responding officers discovered “a large amount of blood…both outside and inside the home.”

MCSO also noted a woman dropped a man off at a hospital for a gunshot wound shortly after the homeowner had reported the alleged invasion.

Detectives interviewed individuals and determined the wounded man was the alleged home intruder, they also concluded that there were three other people with him at the time of the alleged intrusion attempt. The other three consisted of the female and two other suspects.

MCSO reported, “The group of individuals planned to rob the elderly man’s money and prescription medications in an effort to purchase heroin that was being sold by an individual at a local motel.”

