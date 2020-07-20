Intrusion Suspect Dies in Yard After Homeowner Opens Fire

Police responded to an alleged home intrusion in Biloxi, Mississippi, to discover a forced entry suspect deceased in the yard following a confrontation with the homeowner.

WPMI reports police received a 911 call about the incident just after 1 a.m. The caller informed police a family member had shot an alleged intruder.

The Biloxi Police Department reported the incident occurred “in the 2400 block of Old Bay Road” and the suspect “was breaking into the residence when confronted by the homeowner.”

WLOX reports the deceased suspect was 15-years old.

An investigation into the incident continues but no charges have been filed in the case.

