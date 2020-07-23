Donald Trump: ‘Love Watching Pathetic Never Trumpers Squirm!’

President Donald Trump mocked former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge on Thursday for struggling in an interview about violence in America’s major cities.

Ridge also served as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security in the George Bush administration and has been a frequent critic of the president.

“Love watching pathetic Never Trumpers squirm!” Trump wrote, noting that Ridge struggled to justify a “sudden love” for Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler:

Recently watched failed RINO Tom Ridge, former head of Homeland Security, trying to justify his sudden love of the Radical Left Mayor of Portland, who last night was booed & shouted out of existence by the agitators & anarchists. Love watching pathetic Never Trumpers squirm! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2020

Ridge was interviewed on Thursday morning on MSNBC.

Wheeler was humiliated on Wednesday night when protesters booed him and federal law enforcement tear-gassed him when he appeared with rioters to show solidarity with their demands.

Ridge, a frequent critic of Trump, berated the president for sending federal law enforcement officials to quell the violence in Portland, Oregon.

“It would be a cold day in hell before I would consent to an uninvited, unilateral intervention into one of my cities,” he said in an interview on Sirius XM with host Michael Smerconish: