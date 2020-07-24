Joe Biden (D) is leading President Trump by double digits in Florida, a Quinnipiac Poll released Thursday revealed.

“If the election for president were being held today, and the candidates were Joe Biden the Democrat and Donald Trump the Republican, for whom would you vote?” the survey, conducted July 16 -20, asked 924 self-identified registered voters throughout the state of Florida.

The survey showed Biden growing his lead with a 13-point advantage, garnering 51 percent to President Trump’s 38 percent support. An April 22 poll showed Biden up by just four percentage points — 46 percent to Trump’s 42 percent.

The former vice president’s favorability has remained steady in the Sunshine State, garnering 43 percent — the same number he saw in April. President Trump’s dropped from 43 percent to 39 percent, and his unfavorability grew from 50 percent to 56 percent.

Biden’s unfavorability also grew, albeit by a smaller margin, going from 40 percent to 43 percent.

Despite Biden’s advantage, more Floridians believe President Trump will do better on handling the economy, 50 percent to 47 percent. However, Biden holds the advantage in other areas, including handling a crisis (55 percent to Trump’s 42 percent), health care ( 57 percent to Trump’s 39 percent), coronavirus response (58 percent to Trump’s 38 percent), and addressing racial inequality (58 percent to Trump’s 35 percent).

The majority of Floridians surveyed said they disapproved of the way President Trump has handled the coronavirus pandemic, 59 percent disapproving, and 37 approving. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), an ally of the president, scored similar results, with 57 percent disapproving and 38 expressing approval.

The survey’s margin of error is +/- 3.2 percent. Democrats comprised 34 percent of respondents, followed by independents (33 percent), and Republicans (28 percent).

President Trump secured Florida in 2016 by 1.2 percent. Friday’s RealClearPolitics average showed Biden up by seven percentage points.