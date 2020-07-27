Teens Riot at Mini Golf and Game Center, Hurl Large Objects at Staff

Teens began rioting and throwing large objects at staff members of a Memphis, Tennessee, mini golf and game center on Saturday night after they were dropped off by parents and left unsupervised.

According to the Daily Mail, the teens went on a rampage in the game center after they were refused refunds over defective game machines.

Parents dropped off 300-400 kids at Putt Putt on Summer last night, according to MPD, breaking #COVIDー19 rules. A witness tells me the girl seen here was there abt 2 hours before mgmt made everyone clear out. She reacted like this, he says, when they wouldn’t give her a refund. pic.twitter.com/Tdo7dkFu6l — Winnie Wright (@WinnieWrightTV) July 26, 2020

A report by an individual who saw the chaos erupt at the Golf and Games Family Park said the problem arose when some of the game machines were not working properly and employees did not immediately refund the money to the teens.

Tatianna Lak, who posted one video online, noted, however:

Something must was wrong with their machines today because when they credited our attractions card for 5 attractions the money didn’t upload, HOWEVER they were very understanding and still let us get on each attraction several times.

The Daily Mail reported:

It immediately resulted in riot-like scenes as one teenage girl grabbed a plexiglass screen from the counter and hurled it at staff gathered behind. The same teen then grabbed a metal stand and chucked it over the desk again. The shocking behavior kicked off a stampede which led to even more destruction with one person setting off a firework indoors. Terrified staff could be seen cowering out of the way as other teens copied the appalling behavior.

The same girl was also seen spitting at staff behind the counter.

Police officers responded to a call and reportedly gave the teen in the video a juvenile summons for disorderly conduct.

The mini golf center posted a statement about the incident to Facebook:

Unfortunately, yesterday evening we had an incident that we have never experienced in 57 years of business. Parents chose to leave large groups of teenagers at our facility without parental supervision. Some of those people chose to create a disturbance the likes of which we have never seen. We are very thankful that none of our Golf and Games family or customers were injured in this situation.

“We are actively working with authorities to identify those involved and hold them accountable for their actions,” the statement continued. “Going forward, all minors must be accompanied by their parent or guardian while at Golf and Games. Anyone that is left unattended will be asked to leave.”

On Monday, Golf and Games Family Park posted another message with further information about the incident:

There are many areas to address starting with numbers. Adhering to covid guidelines: 100 people are allowed inside our building, 300-400 people were never inside the building at any given time. Our general manager was at the door with a counter. Golf and Games is located on a 40 acre parcel of land with outside attractions. We have run those number of people through our facility many times with school field trips (supervised by teachers), company picnics ( families) and social/church groups (supervised by adults). This case no adult supervision.

The game center continued on the events leading up to the rampage:

Individuals decided to jump line and get on the go kart ride while another ride was in progress. While security and other team members tried to get the que line in order, the decision was made to suspend ticket sales in an effort to be sure everyone got their appropriate number of rides. This was approximately 7 pm, the park didn’t close til 10 pm. Within 2-3 minutes, several individuals engaged in a verbal confrontation before being separated by security and staff members. At this time, for the safety of team members and guest the decision was made to suspend operations for the evening. As the general manger left the front door (replaced by another manager) to inform the staff to prepare for refunds individuals pushed by the manager and started screaming and yelling about their refund. To protect the staff and other guest, it was announced no refunds at this time. You have seen the video. Golf and Games will continue to work with those that want a refund. You must present your ride card to ensure the correct amount. The items on the attraction pass don’t expire till December 31, 2022.

“Moving forward: no unaccompanied minors will be allowed at Golf and Games,” the management said. “We understand that some minors are able to drive and meet friends for a great day of fun at Golf and Games but for now need to have a parent or guardian with you.”