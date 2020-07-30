Donald Trump: I Do Not Want to Change the Date of the Election

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he did not want to change the date of the election but again warned of the disaster that mail-in voting would cause.

“No, do I want to see a date change? No,” Trump said. “But I don’t want to see a crooked election. This election will be the most rigged election in history, if that happens.”

The president commented on the election during a press conference at the White House on Thursday evening. Earlier Thursday, he floated the idea of changing the date of the election, sending the corporate media into a frenzy over his comments.

The president does not have the Constitutional power to change the date of the election, which is scheduled for November 3, 2020.

But Trump walked that idea back, saying that his intent was to raise concerns about mail-in voting.

He warned of a scenario in November where ballots would take weeks if not months to get counted, with no clear winner after election day.

“I don’t want to see that take place in a week after Nov. 3, or a month, or frankly – with litigation and everything else that can happen – years,” Trump said.

He warned that hundreds of millions of universal mail-in ballots were being sent out, which would significantly complicate the election.

I don’t want to be waiting around for weeks and for months,” he said, warning of missing ballots on election day.

Trump said he was in favor of absentee ballots.