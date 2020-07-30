‘Wall of Moms’ Canceled by Black Lives Matter Activists in Portland

Black Lives Matter activists accused the “Wall of Moms” group, which has appeared at protests in Portland, Oregon, of racism and of attempting to exploit ongoing demonstrations for the benefit of their own leadership.

The Oregonian reported Wednesday:

Portland Wall of Moms, a group formed in recent weeks and quickly recognized as a staple of nightly downtown protests, was accused publicly Wednesday of “anti-Blackness” by leaders of an existing, Black-led community group. Wall of Moms, whose members said they aimed to support and protect other Black Lives Matter protesters near the fence in front of the federal courthouse, announced Friday that its white leadership had rescinded their positions to allow women of color to be in charge. … But less than a week later, Don’t Shoot Portland took to Instagram to urge people against supporting the Wall of Moms, saying that it was no longer working with the moms group. … The Wednesday post alleges that Wall of Moms founder Bev Barnum filed for business registrations without consulting the newly instated Black leaders and that the safety of Black members at the nightly protests in downtown Portland was overlooked.

The details of the dispute are explored further at the Oregonian here.

The group has apparently changed its name and is being referred to as “Moms United for Black Lives Matter.”

Byron York noted at the Washington Examiner that the media has celebrated the “Wall of Moms” as an idealistic group that turned out in Portland to shield demonstrators from federal law enforcement officers. Many reports downplayed the fact that the “demonstrators” were attacking the officers and the federal courthouse they have been protecting.

“Wall of Moms” groups have been launched in several other cities.

Breitbart News reported in 2011 that left-wing activists affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement had developed the practice of using human shields in violent confrontations with police, hoping to create embarrassing media moments for law enforcement.

