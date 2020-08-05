Donald Trump: Black Lives Matter a ‘Marxist Group’ that Is Not Good for Our Country

President Donald Trump said Wednesday in an interview he believed the activist group Black Lives Matter was a “Marxist group.”

Trump recalled the mantra of Black Lives Matter when they first started chanting “pigs in a blanket, fry them like bacon.”

“All of a sudden this has taken on this air of great respectability,” he said. “Well, how does it start there? It’s a Marxist group that is not looking at good things for this country.”

The president spoke about the group in a phone interview with Fox and Friends on Wednesday morning.

Corporate interests have donated over a billion dollars Black Lives Matter in response to the George Floyd protests that occurred in the summer, despite their radical agenda. Major League sports have also rallied to their cause, as the majority of coaches and athletes are now kneeling during the national anthem in protest.

“I think it’s disgraceful,” Trump said. “It’s not acceptable to me. When I see them kneeling, I just turn off the game.”

The president noted ratings for professional basketball and baseball were “way down” amid the ongoing protests.

“We have to stand up for our flag we have to stand up for our country, we have to stand up for our anthem,” Trump said. “And a lot of people agree with me — hey if I ‘m wrong, I ‘m going to lose an election OK and that’s OK with me — but I will always stand for our country and our flag.”

White House