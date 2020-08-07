Homeowner Shoots Alleged Intruders After Being Attacked

A Tulsa, Oklahoma, homeowner managed to take a gun from one of two alleged home intruders early Friday morning and shoot both of them.

Tulsa World reports the alleged intrusion occurred around 1:40 a.m., and the homeowner awoke when his dog barked.

The homeowner said the suspects asked about money, then one of them allegedly pistol whipped the homeowner. The homeowner managed to take the gun away from the suspect and open fire, critically wounding one of the two.

Police believe the second suspect was shot as well and are seeking him.

Homeowner shoots at intruders, police still searching for suspect https://t.co/Hg5CYqReNJ — FOX23 (@FOX23) August 7, 2020

Fox23 reported a woman and child were also in the house sleeping when the alleged home invasion occurred.

The homeowner was taken to a hospital to be treated for wounds received from being beaten with the gun. He is “expected to be okay.”

