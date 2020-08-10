A majority of likely voters do not believe Joe Biden (D) would serve all four years of his term if elected president, a Rasmussen poll released Monday revealed.

The survey asked 1,000 likely voters, “If Biden is elected in November, how likely is it that his running mate will be president before the end of Biden’s four-year term – very likely, somewhat likely, not very likely or not at all likely?”

According to the survey, 59 percent of likely voters believe that the presidential hopeful’s running mate would take the reins from Biden during his first term. Of those, 39 percent believe the hypothetical scenario is “very likely.”

Moreover, the survey found that roughly half of Democrat voters, or 49 percent, also tend to believe it is “likely” that Biden’s running mate will take on the presidency during his first term. Nearly three-fourths of Republicans, 73 percent, and 57 percent of independent voters, hold the same view.

Despite that, less than half of likely voters indicated that Biden’s running mate, whom he had yet to formally announce as of Monday morning, “say Biden’s choice of a running mate is important to their vote this fall.” Only 45 percent indicated that the selection is important, 23 percent categorizing the choice as “very” important.

“This compares to 76% who say generally speaking that a candidate’s vice presidential nominee is important to their vote, with 34% who feel it’s Very Important,” Rasmussen found.

The survey, conducted August 6-9, has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent.

Biden is expected to announce his running mate this week, vowing months ago to choose a woman. Prospects include Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), and former National Security Adviser Susan Rice. Biden, who has come under fire for his stream of odd behaviors and apparent cognitive malfunctions, has stated that whomever he chooses must be “ready to be president on a moment’s notice.”