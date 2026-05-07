Disney Does Damage Control After Several Staffers Arrested on Cruise Ship in Massive Child Porn Sting

The Walt Disney Company has made a statement after several of its staffers were arrested as part of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s ongoing child sexual exploitation material enforcement operations.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy for this type of behavior and fully cooperated with law enforcement,” a Disney spokesperson told the New York Post responding to news of arrests being made after federal agents boarded five cruise ships, including a Disney cruise docked in San Diego, between April 23 and 25.

“While the majority of these individuals were not from our cruise line, those who were are no longer with the company,” Disney said.

As Breitbart’s John Nolte points out, Disney, sadly, has a long history of finding itself in headlines including words like “child pornography.”

Neither Border Patrol or Disney disclosed the number of employees arrested in the latest sting off the California coast.

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and instagram@jeromeehudson