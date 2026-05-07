Marlow: How China Could Be Key to Brokered Peace with Iran

Wednesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Iran.

Marlow said, “One of the, I think X factors in why we could get to a piece here is because of China. China is, of course, basically a benefactor, basically Iran’s benefactor and doing business with China is how Iran stays in business, largely.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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