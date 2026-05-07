Dem Rep. Cisneros: CA Gubernatorial Candidates ‘Should Be Attacking’ Trump, He Caused ‘a Lot of Our Problems’

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Gil Cisneros (D-CA) responded to a question on if candidates for California’s governorship are too focused on President Donald Trump instead of fixing the state’s issues by saying that “the President is causing a lot of our problems right now,” and on increased costs, “the President has caused this. And so, yes, it is the President’s fault, and they should be attacking him.”

Co-host Sara Sidner asked, “California has been run by a large Democratic majority, I think since 2008, so that’s nearly two decades. Do you think it’s a bit lazy of the gubernatorial candidates to constantly bring up Trump, instead of recognizing and trying to find solutions to the problems specific to California, which happened under Democrats?”

Cisneros answered, “Well, look, the President is causing a lot of our problems right now, right? The fact that gas prices have risen is because of what the President is doing right now in the Middle East, and his actions with Iran. That’s what’s causing gas prices to go up. His tariffs are causing [things to be] more expensive. I was at a small business yesterday that said the prices of the items that they are trying to sell have gone up. They have to add that tariff cost onto their prices. And it’s unfortunate for them that people are not now buying their products. So, these actions are being caused by the President. So, I think they are well within their rights. And what they should be saying, right? Is that the President has caused this. And so, yes, it is the President’s fault, and they should be attacking him.”

Sidner then asked, “You don’t think that Democrats have any skin in the game for some of the other issues, like homelessness and the sort of deficits that they’re seeing with their state finances? They had a surplus and now a deficit.”

Cisneros responded, “I think our state government always has to do better and strive to do better. And, yes, I think, as Democrats in charge, they should be working towards having a surplus. But California is still the fourth-largest economy in the world. Can we do better at homelessness? Yes, we do. We need to find — get people into shelters. We need to ensure that people get the treatment they need, whether it be for drug or alcohol. But, too, what this is doing, the rising cost of healthcare, the rising cost of goods, the rising cost of gasoline, is all because of this administration. And it’s unfortunate that we have to deal with it, not only here in California, but across the nation, are having to deal with that because of the President’s actions.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett