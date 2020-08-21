Donald Trump: ‘Gloomy’ Democrat Convention Attacked America as Racist and Horrible

President Donald Trump on Friday responded to former Vice President Joe Biden’s convention speech declaring that America was in a period of darkness.

“Last week the Democrats held the darkest, angriest and gloomiest convention in American history,” Trump said. “They spent four straight days attacking America as racist and a horrible country that must be redeemed.”

The president made his remarks at a speech for the 2020 Council for National Policy Meeting on Friday afternoon.

Trump recalled the booming success of his administration prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Joe Biden grimly declared a season of American darkness, and yet look at what we’ve accomplished,” Trump said.

Trump praised heroic first responders, nurses, doctors, and the swift deployment of American industry to ramp up the production of protective equipment and develop vaccines ahead of schedule.

“Where Joe Biden sees American darkness, I see American greatness,” he said.

Trump also spoke about the rapid recovery of the economy, describing it as a “super v” and predicted even better economic recovery in the future.

Democrats, he said, were in no position to bring back prosperity to the country.

“No party can lead America that spends so much time tearing down America,” Trump said.