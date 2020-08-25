Protesters Gather Outside New Jersey Business After Owner Puts Up ‘All Lives Matter’ Sign

Protesters supporting the Black Lives Matter movement have been gathering outside of one New Jersey business for weeks after the owner of the business put up an “All Lives Matter” sign.

The protesters have been gathering every Monday outside Lakeview Custom Coach in Oaklyn, New Jersey, and have been facing off against the owner, who has an “All Lives Matter” banner, which also says, “God Bless and Protect Our Police Officers,” WTXF reported.

“If you know it’s harming the community that you say you serve and you have this many people showing up for six weeks straight — clearly you’re bullying,” organizer Allison Bolomey said.

The controversial banner was placed on the building by Peter Corelli, the owner of the business, WPVI reported.

Corelli first purchased the banner back in 2016.

“I consider everybody in this country black, white, yellow, all the same,” Corelli said. “When this looting and burning down cities, destroying police officers’ equipment, I just got to the point I said I can’t do it anymore. I’ve got to make a statement.”

Residents say they have had their conversations with Corelli about taking the sign down in the past and have voiced their displeasure with him putting it back up this year.

“When the looting and burning stops, I’ll take the sign down,” Corelli said, referring to the looting taking place in many cities across the country in response to racial tensions.

The protesters say they plan to congregate outside the shop every Monday night until the sign comes down.