Report: 15 Shot, 1 Killed, Wednesday in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

Fifteen people were shot, one fatally, on Wednesday alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the fatality occurred just after 9:30 p.m., as people “were at a gathering outside…in the 7300 block of South Claremont Avenue.” Someone began shooting and a 35-year-old man was shot numerous times in the head and elsewhere. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

A 12-year-old girl was shot and wounded in the incident as well.

The Sun-Times reports 10 were shot Tuesday in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago.

Breitbart News reported at least 60 people were shot, five fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago.

WLS reported the shootings included an incident on Chicago’s Eisenhower Expressway just after 2 a.m. Monday morning, where a man was shot “multiple times.” He was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

At least 50 people were shot, five fatally, last weekend and at least 35 were shot, four fatally, the weekend before and 34 were shot, nine fatally, three weekends ago.

To date, Mayor Lightfoot has pushed for more gun control as a solution to Chicago’s gun crime.

On August 12, 2020, Breitbart News reported Lightfoot pushing for Joe Biden to be elected, claiming a Biden administration would be key to getting more gun control for Chicago.

