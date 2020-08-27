China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) launched two missiles, including one known as an “aircraft-carrier killer,” into the South China Sea on Wednesday morning, a Chinese military source told the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

One of the missiles, a DF-26B, was launched from China’s northwestern province of Qinghai, located northeast of Tibet. The “aircraft-carrier killer” missile, a DF-21D, launched from eastern China’s coastal Zhejiang province, located north of Taiwan. Both missiles were fired into an area of the South China Sea between Hainan province and Vietnam’s Paracel Islands, according to the source. Hainan is China’s southernmost island province located east of Vietnam.

The DF-21D “can target aircraft carriers and other warships underway at sea at a range of up to 1,500 kilometers [932 miles],” Reuters reported, citing Chinese and Western military analysts. The DF-26 missile is “dual-capable, which means it can deliver both nuclear and conventional warheads and is thought to have a range of approximately 4,000 kilometers (2,490 miles),” according to the Federation of American Scientists.

“Under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, a Cold War-era agreement aimed at reducing the threat of nuclear conflict, the United States and Russia are banned from deploying this class of missiles [land-based, intermediate-range ballistic and cruise missiles, including the DF-26 and DF-21D], with a range between 500 and 5,500 kilometers (3,418 miles). But Beijing, unrestrained by the INF Treaty, is deploying them in massive numbers,” Reuters reported in April 2019.

In August 2019, the U.S. withdrew from the INF treaty, citing China and Russia’s deployment of such banned weapons as justification.