Exclusive — Mike Pence: Trump Is ‘Last Line of Defense’ Against ‘Radical Left’

AIR FORCE TWO — Vice President Mike Pence told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview on Friday that he believes Donald Trump’s supporters are more enthusiastic now than they were during the 2016 presidential election and that Trump is the “last line of defense” against the “radical left.”

Vice President Pence spoke to Breitbart News as the vice president traveled to Duluth, Minnesota, and Traverse City, Michigan, to rally support for President Trump’s reelection and several down-ticket races, such as conservative John James’s bid to unseat Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI).

Pence noted during his speech in Michigan that a Trafalgar Poll released on Friday found Trump and James lead their opponents in Michigan. Another Trafalgar poll found that Trump is closing the gap in Minnesota.

Pence told Breitbart News he believes support for Trump has only continued to grow from four years ago.

Pence traveled in Minnesota with Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) chairman, while he was in Minnesota for his campaign.

The vice president emphasized that not only do they want to give Trump a second term in office; they also want to keep the Senate Republican majority and make House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) the next speaker of the House.