Donald Trump: Media Fueling Leftist Riots More than Joe Biden

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the media are the primary driver of the ongoing leftist riots in America’s major cities.

“The press should be ashamed of themselves,” Trump said to reporters. “I think the press actually, the media, is what’s fueling this, more so than even Biden because Biden doesn’t even know he’s alive. The press is really fueling this and fueling it horribly and you’re doing a great disservice to your country.”

Trump spoke to reporters as he left the Andrews Air Force Base for a trip to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to view the damage caused by looting, rioting, and arson in the city in reaction to a police shooting of Jacob Blake. He criticized reporters for ignoring the story of one of his supporters getting shot and killed in the streets of Portland.

“He was targeted, they targeted him, they shot him in the street and they were so happy that he died, you don’t mention that,” he said.

The president noted that the media spent more time focusing on a group of his supporters who traveled to Portland, some of who were shooting paint balls from a pickup.

“They shot a man in the street, they executed a man in the street, a religious man in the streets and you don’t mention it,” Trump said, referring again to the death of Aaron “Jay” Danielson, a member of Patriot Prayer, a conservative group in Portland. “It’s not even a story.”

The president argued that black and Hispanic communities actually supported police officers.

“If you look at the black community they want the police to help them stop crime, the Hispanic community, they want police,” Trump said. “They don’t want crime, they don’t want to be mugged, they don’t want to have any problems.”

Trump dismissed former Vice President Joe Biden and his campaign’s effort to blame him for the rioting.

“Take a look at Baltimore, what happened to Freddie Gray, take a look at St. Louis, Ferguson, and you always had Portland,” Trump said, pointing to rioting and looting during President Barack Obama’s administration. “I’d like to stop it. And stop it quickly.”