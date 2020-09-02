Jacob Blake Sr. Has Long History of Racist, Antisemitic, Anti-Christian Posts; Set to Meet Joe Biden

Note from management: The fact that Jacob Blake’s father appears to have a long history of bigoted social media posts has no bearing on questions surrounding his son’s shooting by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Nevertheless, since former Vice President Joe Biden has decided to meet with him on Thursday during a visit to the town, his extremist views are newsworthy.

Jacob Blake Sr., the father of the man shot Aug. 23 by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, appears to have a long history of racist, antisemitic, and anti-Christian posts on Facebook. He is set to meet with Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden on Thursday.

Blake Sr. has been a ubiquitous presence on television and at Black Lives Matter protests since his son, Jacob Blake Jr., 29, was shot seven times while allegedly resisting arrest. The younger Blake is currently hospitalized, paralyzed from the waist down. Riots erupted in Kenosha in the aftermath of the event, destroying many businesses and leading to a deadly shooting.

Blake Sr.’s social media posts, particularly on Facebook, reveal radical political views and extreme racist rhetoric. On Instagram, where Blake Sr. appears to have had a much more limited presence, he posted a video about the Sep. 11, 2001 terror attacks: “Man, I give a fuck about 9/11.” He went on to cite the killing of 12-year-old Tamir Rice by police in Cleveland in 2014.

On August 23, a post appeared on the Facebook page of Jacob Blake Sr.: “My son is alive and stable.”

A search through the other posts on that Facebook account reveals a timeline replete with bigoted statements, such as:

– “A jew can’t tell me shit period”

– “The same pink toe Jewish people that control the interest rate control the media the control Minds and money”

– “The Jewish media picks and chooses who is a terrorists and is not”

– “A cracker jew can do whatever to a white woman for years but let a jig try it”

In one post, Blake Sr. speculates that Jews at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh were warned in advance about the mass shooting there in October 2018.

Eleven were murdered in the attack, the largest mass murder of Jews in U.S. history.

One post refers to attendees at the Young Black Leadership Summit at the White House as “Young black coons”:

Other posts frequently use racist terms against white people, such as “crackers” and others. There are also posts promoting Louis Farrakhan, the racist, antisemitic leader of the Nation of Islam, and denigrating Christianity as a way to fool black people.

In one post Blake Sr. shared, a photo of a white Jesus is shown in a toilet.

Blake Sr. also posted about Biden’s running mate: “Kamala Harris may have you Goofy’s fooled not me.”

Blake has spoken at protests in Kenosha and at a commemoration of the March on Washington last week in the nation’s capital.

Jacob Blake Sr. gave powerful witness to the kindness and empathy of Joe Biden and Kamala Harrishttps://t.co/BSCOHX37JB via @mediaite — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 28, 2020

The Blake family has an otherwise distinguished civil rights history.

According to the Charlotte Post: “Blake’s grandfather, the Rev. Jacob Blake Sr., was the pastor of Ebenzer African Methodist Episcopal Church and is credited with leading a fair housing march in Evanston [Illinios] in 1968.” Blake Sr.’s Facebook profile indicates that he went to school in Evanston.

