The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has arrested more than 2,000 criminal illegal alien fugitives, living across the United States, over the last month.

Between July 13 and August 20, agents arrested more than 2,000 illegal aliens who were wanted by ICE. About 85 percent of the 2,000 arrested had criminal convictions or pending criminal charges against them.

These include:

388 convictions for assault

291 convictions for domestic violence

136 convictions for neglect or cruelty towards a family member

83 convictions for sex crimes, including rape

71 convictions for sex crimes against children

29 convictions for hit-and-run

23 convictions for harassment

20 convictions for robbery

14 convictions for homicide

12 convictions for contributing to delinquency of a minor

11 convictions for identity theft

Nine convictions for kidnapping

One conviction for rioting

One conviction for arson

Each of the illegal aliens convicted for crimes leave behind countless American and legal immigrant victims.

“The aliens targeted during this operation preyed on men, women, and children in our communities, committing serious crimes and, at times, repeatedly hurting their victims,” ICE official Tony Pham said in a statement. He went on the say:

By focusing our efforts on perpetrators of crimes against people, we’re able to remove these threats from our communities and prevent future victimization from occurring. Through our targeted enforcement efforts, we are eliminating the threat posed by these criminals, many of whom are repeat offenders.

Last fiscal year, ICE agents arrested illegal aliens with more than 1,900 convictions and charges for homicide, 1,800 for kidnapping, 12,000 sex crimes, 5,000 sexual assaults, 45,000 assaults, 67,000 drug crimes, 10,000 weapons violations, and 74,000 DUIs.

Likewise, ICE agents deported more than a quarter of a million illegal aliens last year.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.