Rioters in Los Angeles, which authorities described as more of an “aggressive anarchist” group, taunted police with rants laced with expletives, with one demonstrator calling an officer a “stupid white bitch” who should “eat a giant smoking fucking dick that has herpes” and another telling a cop to “go home and beat your wife.”

Rioters clashed with police Tuesday evening as demonstrators gathered to protest the death of Dijon Kizzee, a black man who “reportedly fought police and had a gun.”

According to KTTV’s Bill Melugin, police described the group of protesters as “more of an aggressive anarchist element than previous nights”:

NEW: LASD has arrested numerous members of the crowd of South LA protesters they describe as more of an aggressive anarchist element than previous nights, and has confiscated their gear, including shields and “press” helmets. Now searching them for weapons. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/dRCcFnZ6rr — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 9, 2020

BREAKING: LA sheriffs move in to make an arrest on an Antifa militant and open fire with non lethal munitions after an unlawful assembly was called pic.twitter.com/oLpVfO4rgZ — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 9, 2020

NEW: More video of some of the gear seized from the alleged anarchists arrested, including fake “press” helmet, shields, etc. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/4UComqu97b — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 9, 2020

Several videos show some of the clashes, hallmarked by demonstrators accosting police officers, unleashing a string of foul remarks.

“Eat a giant smoking fucking dick that has herpes stupid white bitch,” one demonstrator shouted:

LA protester to Sheriff’s: An extremely distressed protester can be seen here spewing vile rhetoric to police expressing her desire for sheriffs to eat a large penis with herpes pic.twitter.com/5WlIRL4mdG — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 9, 2020

“If you take that badge off I’ll suck your dick. Take that badge off, quit that job, I’ll suck the fuck out of your dick,” another protester said through a megaphone, adding, “I’ll eat your pussy too ladies. I don’t discriminate.”

In another clip, a protester can be heard telling an officer to “go home and beat your wife”:

LA protester to police: “Use a f*cking donut as a flesh light” pic.twitter.com/oheyuNoEZx — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 9, 2020

Police and protesters have continued to face off in Democrat-run cities across the country in recent weeks, including Portland, Seattle, Chicago, and Rochester.