Watch: D.C. Police Arrest Pro-Lifers for Chalking but Ignore BLM Spray-Painter

D.C. police arrested two students for chalking a pro-life message outside of a Planned Parenthood facility in August but refused to do the same to Black Lives Matter protesters who spray-painted outside of the Department of Justice just weeks later. The police department has yet to explain the discrepancy.

Police arrested two pro-life students on August 1 after they wrote “Black Preborn Lives Matter” outside of a Planned Parenthood on the 1200 block of 4th Street NE.

“Hey folks. I need to tell you now that if you keep chalking, you’re going to be placed under arrest for defacing property,” an officer warned the students in video captured by Breitbart News.

Despite having a permit for the event, the two were arrested.

“What you didn’t see today on the city’s streets will be coming to billboards across the country, because BLACK PREBORN LIVES MATTER, and we will not be silent,” Students for Life of America (SFLA) President Kristan Hawkins said in a statement following the incident. “Viewpoint discrimination is not constitutional, and we will take this to court if necessary.”

Weeks later, during an August 28 protest in D.C., Breitbart News witnessed police officers standing by as a Black Lives Matter protester spray-painted messages outside of the Justice Department.

Breitbart News’s Matt Perdie asked officers on the scene if they planned to arrest the Black Lives Matter spray-painter, given the fact that individuals chalking pro-life messages were placed under arrest just weeks ago. Officers did not respond.

Breitbart News reached out to the Metropolitan Police Department for an explanation of the discrepancies. The department initially said it was “looking into it” but has provided no additional updates.

“There is clear discrimination here in the city. The mayor sanctioned one message, and she’s clearly keeping quiet, this other one,” SFLA’s Michele Hendrickson said.

In June, D.C., under Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser’s leadership, commissioned a massive display of “Black Lives Matter” painted on the street leading up to the White House. The mayor used the mural as a backdrop for last month’s Democratic National Convention speech in which she accused President Trump of fanning the flames of racism.

She informed viewers that she created Black Lives Matter Plaza “as a place where we can come together to say ‘enough’”:

C-SPAN