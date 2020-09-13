President Donald Trump on Sunday rallied in Henderson, Nevada, with UFC President Dana White and a group of mixed martial arts fighters.

Trump praised Dana White as an incredible businessman, recalling when he used to host fights at his properties.

“He’s an incredible guy, and you know, he also loves his fighters,” Trump said. “He wants to take care of his fighters.”

White spoke at the Republican National Convention in August, praising Trump for his leadership.

“He is one of the most loyal human beings I have ever met. The man has unstoppable energy,” White said.

The president also pointed out MMA fighters Justin Gaethje, Henry Cejudo, and Colby Covington at the rally, praising their abilities.

“These are not people you want to pick a fight with,” Trump said, pointing them out during the rally. “Because under those beautiful suits are a lot of muscle, a lot of power, a lot of genius for fighting, and other things.”

The president recalled seeing a video of Covington wearing a MAGA hat, which angered the left and drew support from the president’s supporters.

“Great, great fighter, incredible,” Trump said. “We love you man; you’re with us and we’re with you,”

Gaethje is scheduled to fight Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov on October 24.

“We’re going to be watching,” Trump said. “It’s right before the election, but I think I’m going to be watching … you better believe it. It’s going to be an incredible fight.”

The president also reportedly hosted a fundraiser with White and a group of fighters during the trip.